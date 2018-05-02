    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 1st, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Health minister urges people to get vaccinated

    Health Mininster Harsh Vardhan urges people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

    “I’ve been saying from beginning that both our vaccines are safe and perfect as far as immunogenicity is concerned. We’re thankful to PM, he has always told us that you’ve to lead by example. He took the jab 1st of all, when vaccination of people above 60 years has begun.

    “He took COVAXIN, against which a lot of misinformation was spread even when it was scientifically perfect. I think PM has given a clear message to the country. All misinformation and hesitancy should be buried once and for all.

    ” I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow. I appeal to all citizens who are above 60 years of age, those above 45 years with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs and even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated. This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest.

    “The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 – it’s negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination.”

