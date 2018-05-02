    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 1st, 2021

    DGGI Nagpur busts multiple fake invoice rackets worth Rs 656.22 Crore, 4 arrested

    Nagpur: A multiple fake invoice rackets busted by DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit across Maharashtra during January 2021 and February 2021 – fraudulent transactions of Rs. 656.22 Crore by 48 entities detected – fake ITC of Rs. 7.27 Crore recovered in cash on the spot – 4 persons arrested as part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, multiple searches were conducted by officers of DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit at a number of places covering diverse Industrial Sectors across Maharashtra during the last two months.

    During the investigations, it was observed that the entities covered were trading in a wide variety of taxable goods ranging from Spices and Areca Nuts to Cement and Iron and Steel products. A large number of entities were found to be non-existent or non-business residential properties and these entities had uploaded fake and forged documents like Electricity Bills and Rental Agreements on the GST portal as proof of business addresses.

    Regarding the entities which were found to be functioning, the interrogation of the authorized persons confirmed the fraudulent practices adopted by these entities in availing Input Tax Credit without receipt of any goods. Out of the total fake Input Tax Credit of Rs. 118.12 Crore availed on fictitious paper transactions of Rs. 656.22 Crore, an amount of Rs. 7.27 Crore has already been recovered on the spot. Further, 4 persons, who were the masterminds, were arrested in these two months.

