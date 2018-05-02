Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020

    HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students

    Start earning early, take charge of your life

    Noida: TechBee, HCL’s Early Career Program, is a work-integrated higher education program which contributes to the “Skill India” mission of the government. As a part of HCL’s new people strategy for 10+2 students, the program offers IT engineering jobs by equipping the students with future-ready skills. It prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become software engineers. While working at HCL, students may also enroll in Graduation Degree program offered by reputed universities like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University.

    Interested students who wish to enroll for the program undergo an entrance test. The program provides a combination of classroom training and on-the-job training, making them self-reliant at the completion of the program. During the entire period of training, enrolled students are paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

    HCL started this program in 2017 with an aim to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. So far, over 2000 students have done TechBee program and are now working with HCL. In these uncertain times, TechBee will enable students to earn a degree from leading universities that HCL has partnered with as part of this program

    Key highlights of TechBee
    • Job First – Job Assurance with HCL, a leading global technology company
    • Financial Independence – Become financially independent since stipend starts from the first month
    • Higher Education – Earn a degree from India’s reputed technical institutions like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University
    • TechBee – HCL’s Early Career Program is clustered into the following sets:
    • Foundation Training Program – Technical foundation training to create a deployment-ready talent pool
    • Technology / Domain Training – Stream-specific training to ensure that all tasks pertaining to the role can be performed
    • Role Specific Training – Hands-on project work to be assigned during the professional practice term
    • The candidates will also learn the fundamentals of Information technology, relevant software tools, processes and life skills during these 12 months of training.
    • Upon successful completion of the training, candidates get to work on prestigious projects at HCL Technologies in areas of Application and Infrastructure Support, Testing and CAD Support.
    • Financial assistance is arranged in a way that there is no financial burden on parents or students. Get 100% program fee waiver (if you score 90% and above in your training) and 50% fee waiver (if you score between 85-90% in your training).
    • Students from Pan India and who have completed their class XII in 2019 and 2020 are eligible to apply. Students can visit: https://registrations.hcltechbee.com/HCL/ to apply for the HCL SAT entrance exam. Last date of registrations is 30 June 2020.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकऱ्यांना खरिपासाठी बिनव्याजी कर्ज मिळावे : बावनकुळे
    शेतकऱ्यांना खरिपासाठी बिनव्याजी कर्ज मिळावे : बावनकुळे
    वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे १० लाखाचे नुकसान
    वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे १० लाखाचे नुकसान
    Hindi News
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    Trending News
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    India will definitely get its growth back: PM
    India will definitely get its growth back: PM
    Featured News
    8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India
    8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Trending In Nagpur
    HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students
    HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students
    शेतकऱ्यांना खरिपासाठी बिनव्याजी कर्ज मिळावे : बावनकुळे
    शेतकऱ्यांना खरिपासाठी बिनव्याजी कर्ज मिळावे : बावनकुळे
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे १० लाखाचे नुकसान
    वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे १० लाखाचे नुकसान
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    HC notice to Union and State Govts, media houses over sacking of journalists and reduction of salaries
    HC notice to Union and State Govts, media houses over sacking of journalists and reduction of salaries
    नो स्कूल नो फीस मुहीम पालक मंत्री श्री नितिन राऊत ने दिया सकारात्मक विचार का आश्वासन
    नो स्कूल नो फीस मुहीम पालक मंत्री श्री नितिन राऊत ने दिया सकारात्मक विचार का आश्वासन
    वीडियो: ग्रामपंचायत स्तर पर किसानों को कर्ज उपलब्ध करवाएं सरकार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    वीडियो: ग्रामपंचायत स्तर पर किसानों को कर्ज उपलब्ध करवाएं सरकार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    बाल कटवाने के लिए जरूरी होगा आधार कार्ड दिखाना, इस राज्य ने जारी किया आदेश
    बाल कटवाने के लिए जरूरी होगा आधार कार्ड दिखाना, इस राज्य ने जारी किया आदेश
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145