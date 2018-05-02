HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students

Start earning early, take charge of your life

Noida: TechBee, HCL’s Early Career Program, is a work-integrated higher education program which contributes to the “Skill India” mission of the government. As a part of HCL’s new people strategy for 10+2 students, the program offers IT engineering jobs by equipping the students with future-ready skills. It prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become software engineers. While working at HCL, students may also enroll in Graduation Degree program offered by reputed universities like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University.

Interested students who wish to enroll for the program undergo an entrance test. The program provides a combination of classroom training and on-the-job training, making them self-reliant at the completion of the program. During the entire period of training, enrolled students are paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

HCL started this program in 2017 with an aim to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. So far, over 2000 students have done TechBee program and are now working with HCL. In these uncertain times, TechBee will enable students to earn a degree from leading universities that HCL has partnered with as part of this program

Key highlights of TechBee

• Job First – Job Assurance with HCL, a leading global technology company

• Financial Independence – Become financially independent since stipend starts from the first month

• Higher Education – Earn a degree from India’s reputed technical institutions like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University

• TechBee – HCL’s Early Career Program is clustered into the following sets:

• Foundation Training Program – Technical foundation training to create a deployment-ready talent pool

• Technology / Domain Training – Stream-specific training to ensure that all tasks pertaining to the role can be performed

• Role Specific Training – Hands-on project work to be assigned during the professional practice term

• The candidates will also learn the fundamentals of Information technology, relevant software tools, processes and life skills during these 12 months of training.

• Upon successful completion of the training, candidates get to work on prestigious projects at HCL Technologies in areas of Application and Infrastructure Support, Testing and CAD Support.

• Financial assistance is arranged in a way that there is no financial burden on parents or students. Get 100% program fee waiver (if you score 90% and above in your training) and 50% fee waiver (if you score between 85-90% in your training).

• Students from Pan India and who have completed their class XII in 2019 and 2020 are eligible to apply. Students can visit: https://registrations.hcltechbee.com/HCL/ to apply for the HCL SAT entrance exam. Last date of registrations is 30 June 2020.