HCBA to felicitate CJI Bhushan Gavai on June 28 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, will be felicitated in Nagpur on June 28, by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA). This is his first visit to the city after becoming the Chief Justice of India. The felicitation event will take place at Suresh Bhat Hall, Reshimbagh, at 6.30 pm.

The announcement was made by HCBA President Adv Atul Pande during a press conference held at the High Court premises on Monday. Justice Gavai is the third person from Nagpur to become Chief Justice of India, after Justice Hidayatullah and Justice Sharad Bobde. The legal fraternity in Nagpur is proud of his achievement and is excited to welcome him.

Former Chief Justice of India Uday Lalit will be the chief guest and Justice Dipankar, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will preside over the function. Other dignitaries attending include: Justice Prasanna Warale, Judge, Supreme Court; Justice Atul Chandurkar, Judge, Supreme Court; Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Alok Aradhye; Justice Nitin Sambre, Administrative Judge, Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court; Justice Anil Kilor, Judge, Bombay High Court; Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta; State Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf.

Before the event, at 4:30 pm, Justice Gavai will inaugurate Bar Room No. 6 on the second floor of the High Court building. The room has a seating capacity of 200 lawyers. HCBA Secretary Adv Amol Jaltare, along with Adv Sharad Bhattad, Adv Madhav Lakhe, and Adv Priyanka Arbat, were also present at the press conference.