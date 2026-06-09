HC upholds arrest of tiger poaching accused, rejects habeas corpus plea

Nagpur Bench rules detention of Mizoram-based accused was lawful, giving a major boost to the Forest Department's probe into an interstate and international wildlife trafficking network linked to tiger poaching in Chandrapur

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Nagpur: In a significant ruling with far-reaching implications for wildlife crime investigations, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by an accused allegedly linked to a tiger poaching and wildlife trafficking network operating across state and international borders.

The judgment is being viewed as a major setback for the accused and a substantial boost to forest authorities investigating organised wildlife crime, including the illegal trade of tiger body parts.

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A division bench comprising Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita P. Mehta rejected the petition filed by Zamkhankap Thangzachin, a resident of Mizoram, who had challenged the legality of his arrest in a case registered by the Forest Department in Chandrapur district.

The petitioner had argued that his arrest was unlawful and claimed that the grounds of arrest had not been properly communicated to him. He further alleged violations of his constitutional rights and sought immediate release through a writ of habeas corpus.

However, after examining the records, the High Court found no merit in the allegations. The bench noted that the accused had been informed of the grounds for his arrest, produced before the competent magistrate within the legally prescribed period, and had access to legal representation throughout the proceedings.

The court concluded that the detention was lawful and held that a habeas corpus petition was not maintainable under the circumstances, as the accused was already in judicial custody pursuant to valid remand orders.

Probe uncovers wider wildlife crime network

The case stems from an investigation launched by forest officials in the Rajura Forest Range of Chandrapur district after evidence of illegal hunting activities, including suspected tiger poaching, came to light.

According to investigators, the inquiry subsequently expanded beyond Maharashtra and uncovered an alleged wildlife trafficking network with links stretching from Central India to Mizoram and further into Myanmar. Authorities suspect that tiger body parts and other wildlife derivatives were being trafficked through this network and sold in illegal cross-border markets.

Forest officials claim that financial records, banking transactions and communication data collected during the investigation pointed to links between the petitioner and other accused persons allegedly involved in the syndicate.

Investigators have also cited evidence of substantial financial transactions believed to be connected to illegal wildlife trade activities, strengthening suspicions of an organised network engaged in poaching and trafficking operations.

While dismissing the petition, the High Court observed that the accused remains free to pursue other remedies available under law, including seeking bail before the appropriate court.

Legal observers say the ruling reinforces the principle that habeas corpus cannot be invoked when a person is in custody under valid judicial orders and due legal process has been followed.

Major boost for forest authorities

The verdict is expected to strengthen ongoing efforts by the Forest Department and law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised wildlife trafficking networks that operate across state and international boundaries.

Officials believe the judgment will aid investigators in pursuing the larger conspiracy behind the alleged poaching racket and tracing financial and logistical links connecting various members of the network.

Senior Advocate and Government Pleader Devendra V. Chauhan, along with Additional Public Prosecutor A. B. Badar, represented the State, while Advocates Lianlemsiam P. Siam Phaipi and Saurav Rajurkar appeared for the petitioner.

With the petition now dismissed, investigators are expected to continue their probe into what is suspected to be a sophisticated wildlife trafficking syndicate with transnational connections.

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