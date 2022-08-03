HC transfers Pansare killing probe to ATS

Advertisement

Bombay High Court transfers probe into 2015 killing of activist Govind Pansare to Maharashtra ATS from CID.

The Maharashtra government Monday told the Bombay High Court that it has no objection in transferring the investigation into the death of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare from Special Investigation Team of the state Criminal Investigation Department to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

