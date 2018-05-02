Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Oct 7th, 2020
    HC to pronounce order on Rhea’s bail plea today


    Mumbai/ Nagpur: The Bombay high court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

    On Tuesday, a Mumbai court extended the judicial custody of Rhea and Showik till October 20.

    The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate, which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

    Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor’s suicide.





