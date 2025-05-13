HC Stays ₹4.56 Cr Recovery Notice to VCA

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay on the recovery notice of ₹4,56,35,908 issued by the city tehsildar to the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) for police bandobast (security arrangement) charges during cricket matches. The notice was challenged in court through a petition filed by VCA Secretary Sanjay Badkas. After hearing arguments from both sides, Justices Anil Kilor and Praveen Patil directed a stay on the disputed demand notice and subsequent order until the next hearing. The court also issued notices to the Secretary of the State Revenue Department, District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the Tehsildar, asking them to file their responses.

Lack of Details in Demand Notice:

The petitioner informed the court that the demand notice lacked essential details and clarity regarding the police bandobast charges. A letter was sent to the tehsildar on April 4, 2025, requesting a full breakdown of the charges, but no reply was received. Instead, on April 28, 2025, an order was issued directing the association to deposit the amount, along with a warning that its property may be seized in case of non-payment.

Violation of Principles of Natural Justice:

The VCA argued that before issuing such an order, it should have been given all necessary details and an opportunity to question the legality of the demand notice. The tehsildar failed to follow due process, the petitioner stated. The association also claimed that this constituted a violation of the principles of natural justice and urged the court to quash the demand notice and subsequent order.

Interim Relief Granted:

The High Court, taking note of the contentions, granted interim relief to the VCA and stayed the recovery process until the next hearing. The court has also sought detailed replies from the concerned state authorities.

