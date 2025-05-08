HC Seeks Response on Footpath Encroachment from Bajaj Nagar to VNIT

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has taken a serious view of the growing encroachment on footpaths across the city, particularly on the stretch from Bajaj Nagar to VNIT Square. Acting on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Madhukar Kukde, President of Citizen Forum for Equality, the court has directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to submit their responses.

During the hearing on Thursday, a civil application was also filed by Sunita Mudaliar and others, expressing strong objections to the unauthorized use of the footpaths and urging the court to order immediate removal of these encroachments. Advocate Tushar Mandalekar represented the petitioners, while Advocate Jaimini Kasat appeared on behalf of the NMC.

NMC Assures Removal of Hoardings

Gold Rate 07 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500/- Gold 22 KT 90,700/- Silver/Kg 96,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In a significant development, NMC Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram submitted an affidavit to the High Court stating that the tenders issued on December 4, 2024, for installing hoardings on footpaths have now been cancelled. The civic body has assured that all existing hoardings on footpaths will be removed within 15 days.

According to the affidavit, before issuing the tenders, a committee led by the Deputy Commissioner was formed on March 4, 2024, to assess whether these hoardings were obstructing pedestrian movement. Based on the committee’s report, 78 locations had been identified where hoardings could be installed 15 feet above ground level on one side of the footpath. However, this plan has now been shelved following public objections.

Footpaths Turn into Hangouts for Drunkards, Traffic Disrupted

In her civil application, Sunita Mudaliar alleged that the NMC had initially planned to develop a cycling track from Bajaj Nagar to VNIT, which was later converted into a walking track. Unfortunately, this space has now become a hotspot for illegal activities, including public drinking.

Random construction and unauthorized vendors have led to frequent traffic congestion in the area. It was revealed in court that a letter was sent to the NMC Commissioner in May 2024 requesting that the project be halted. Surprisingly, the municipal body is moving ahead with so-called beautification efforts, which include setting up seating areas—effectively encouraging more encroachment by food stalls and hawkers.

The court was also informed that due to the implementation of this project, the width of the road has been reduced to just 25 feet, adding to the city’s traffic woes. After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court ordered NMC and the traffic department to file detailed replies.

Advertisement