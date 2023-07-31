HC seeks Maharashtra govt reply on PIL against withdrawal of MLC nominations

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a public interest litigation challenging then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision of September 5, 2022 accepting the withdrawal of the 12 MLC nominations recommended by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in November 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, after giving the direction to Advocate General Birendra Saraf, said it would next hear the PIL on August 21.

The then-Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had sent a list recommending 12 names to Koshyari for nomination as Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) from the Governor’s quota in November 2020. However, no decision was taken by the Governor on the list.

