Ex-Ranji player from Andhra held with 23 kg ganja

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested an ex-Ranji cricketer from Srikakulam district for trafficking ganja, officials said on Monday.

According to inspector Lakshmana Rao, the former Ranji cricketer has been identified as Budumuru Nagaraju.

Inspector Rao said that based on a tip-off, he along with his staff patrolled Vijayaditya Park on the national highway when they saw the accused with 23.475 kg of ganja in nine packets in two bags and nabbed him.

The police further found that there were 25 cheating cases, two excise cases and two more ganja cases against Nagaraju.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

