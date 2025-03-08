HC relief for Nagpur’s Meditrina Hospital, NMC issued notice

Advertisement



Meditrina.png

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Fire Department had declared Meditrina Hospital unsafe and issued an order for the immediate evacuation of the building. However, the hospital challenged this order in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Hearing the petition, a division bench of Justice Nitin Suryawanshi and Justice Praveen Patil issued a notice to NMC, directing it to submit a response by March 17. Meanwhile, the court has granted an interim stay on NMC’s evacuation order.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

It was alleged that Meditrina Hospital has failed to comply with fire safety norms for the past 13 years. Due to negligence in implementing fire safety measures, the NMC Fire Department declared the hospital unsafe and ordered its immediate evacuation.

Advocate Anoop Gilda represented Meditrina Hospital in the case.