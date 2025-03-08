Anti-hijacking mock exercise conducted at Nagpur Airport

Advertisement



Nagpur: A comprehensive anti-hijacking mock exercise was conducted at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday at 12 noon. The exercise aimed to test the preparedness and efficiency of CISF personnel and other security agencies deployed at the airport.

The annual anti-hijacking mock drill was carried out under the supervision of Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal and CISF Deputy Commandant Jitendra Singh Rathore. Various agencies, including CISF, Nagpur Police, Fire Services, State Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), MIL, and other emergency response teams, actively participated in the drill.

Key objectives of the mock exercise:

· Assessing emergency response time and coordination between security forces.

· Enhancing preparedness to handle potential hijacking scenarios.

· Testing communication channels between different agencies.

· Identifying operational gaps and areas for improvement.

Such mock drills play a crucial role in ensuring passenger safety and strengthening airport security protocols. Authorities emphasized that regular exercises are necessary to keep security forces alert and well-prepared to tackle any real-life crisis effectively.