HC releases attempt to murder accused on anticipatory bail

Nagpur – Justice RB Deo had granted anticipatory bail to accused Rizwan Mahajan R/o Hingana, Nagpur.

He was apprehending his arrest in crime No.469/2020 of the offences punishable under Sections 147, 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 323 of IPC.

In short, case of the prosecution is that, one Akhtar Qureshi has lodged a report alleging there in that, on 19-10-2020 at around 9-30 a.m. accused Kadir Jabbar Mahajan, Rizwan Baba Nazir Mahajan, Wahad Sheikh, Arbaz Wahad Sheikh and wife of Wahad Sheikh namely Tajmat came to his house. Rizwan was having knife, Kadir was having sword stick, Arbaz was having wooden rod and Wahad was having steel rod. They assaulted himself and his brother Shafee, Rahim and Karim etc., Wife of Wahad Sheikh had also assaulted by means of fist blows.

On the very same day present applicant Kadir Mahajan has lodged the complaint against the complainant and his relatives on which crime no. 468/2020 u/s. 143, l47, 148, 149, 307, 326, 323 of l.P.C. was registered against them.

That, Kadir Jabbar Mahajan had alleged in his report that, on 19-10-2020, in the morning at about 9-30 a.m. accused Shafi, Akhatar, Rahim and their wives came to their house and raised quarrel. There Akhtar assaulted him and Rizwan by means of iron rod. Shafi and Rahim assaulted by means of knife and stick. Their wives assaulted by means of fist blows. Accused Rahim had also assaulted by means of weapon. That, the complainant lodged the false report with false allegation against the applicant and others as a counter blast.

Rizwan Mahajan had applied before Sessions Court Nagpur for grant of bail which was rejected.

It was submitted that, though there are allegations that Rizwan has assaulted by means sword, Rizwan himself had suffered serious injuries and he was hospitalized.

Considering the fact that, there was free fight in which both the parties have suffered injuries, Rizwan Mahajan was granted anticipatory bail.

