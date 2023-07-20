HC raps State Govt over incomplete irrigation projects in Vidarbha

Nagpur: In a scathing indictment of the State Government, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has criticized its lack of response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding the timely completion of all pending irrigation projects in the Vidarbha region. The court has adjourned the hearing until August 18, during which the Chief Secretary has been summoned to file a comprehensive affidavit addressing the concerns raised in the PIL.

The division bench comprising Justice Rohit Deo and Justice Mahendra Chandwani expressed its disappointment over the State’s apparent apathy towards the petition, which addresses issues of significant public importance. The judges highlighted that the only affidavit filed on behalf of the State was dated January 22, 2019, by the Water Resources Department (WRD). However, this affidavit failed to address the material claims presented in the petition.

The court noted that while the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) serves as the executing and implementing agency for the irrigation projects, it heavily relies on the active assistance and support of the State, along with the availability of financial resources. Without such support, the executing agency’s efforts are limited, leaving numerous projects incomplete and exacerbating the region’s acute water scarcity, adversely affecting thousands of farmers.

Given the apparent involvement of several departments and ministries in the matter, the bench deemed it appropriate for the Chief Secretary to investigate the issues raised in the PIL thoroughly. The court has demanded a comprehensive and sincere response from the State Government to address the concerns outlined in the petition.

The PIL was filed by Amrit Diwan, a member of Lok Nayak Bapuji Ane Smarak Samiti, and was represented by counsel Avinash Kale. The petitioner argued that the delay in completing the projects has resulted in severe water scarcity in the Vidarbha region, causing immense hardships to lakhs of farmers.

Upon inspection by the petitioner NGO and other social organizations, it was discovered that a significant portion of the projects, approximately 10%, remained unfinished. Earlier, the petitioner had sought the establishment of a monitoring committee to oversee the progress of these projects.

The court’s observations signal a call for accountability and urgent action by the State Government to address the pending irrigation projects and the resulting water crisis in Vidarbha.

