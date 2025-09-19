HC raps PIL against cement roads in Nagpur, refuses to halt ongoing works

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social organisation Janmanch challenging the construction of cement roads in the city. The court made it clear that it would not halt any ongoing cement road works.

The division bench of Justice Anil Pansare and Justice Siddheshwar Thombre heard the petition, which raised several objections to cement roads on environmental and safety grounds. Janmanch argued that such roads raise ambient temperatures, emit more carbon dioxide than bitumen roads, block rainwater percolation leading to flooding, and cause higher fuel consumption. The organisation also claimed that the rigidity of cement roads could lead to vehicle bounce, driver fatigue, joint pain, and more severe injuries in the event of accidents.

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The court, however, pulled up the petitioners for failing to provide scientific evidence to substantiate their claims. At the same time, the bench noted that several respondents, including the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the State Public Works Department, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), MahaMetro, and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), had not filed replies to the allegations. Taking a stern view, the court granted them a final opportunity to submit their responses by October 9.

Advocate Girish Kunte appeared for NIT, MahaMetro, and NMRDA, while Advocate Sanjay Doifode represented the State Government. Advocate Parvez Mirza argued on behalf of Janmanch.

In a related observation, the bench asked Janmanch to study the feasibility of digging deeper before laying cement roads so that the finished road surface does not rise above the plinth level of houses. The court also directed the petitioners to place on record copies of representations submitted to the authorities regarding their grievances.