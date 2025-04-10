HC Issues Contempt Notice to NMC chief, Two Others

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has issued a contempt notice to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department K.H. Govind Raj, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary, and Municipal Education Officer Sadhana Soyam. They have been directed to file a response by April 21 for allegedly failing to comply with court orders regarding salary recovery orders issued against two assistant teachers.

The contempt petition was filed by petitioners Khajista Aslam Khan and Sudhir Koramkar after the civic authorities did not act on previous court directions. The original writ petition had challenged the recovery orders passed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), which claimed that graduate-level pay scales were wrongly awarded to the petitioners despite their appointments being at the primary school level.

Khajista Aslam Khan was appointed as an Assistant Teacher (Primary) on October 19, 1985, and Sudhir Koramkar on January 21, 1992. Both were later transferred to secondary schools—Khan to Tajbagh Urdu Secondary School in 1988, and Koramkar to Durga Nagar Secondary School in 1992. Since then, they have served as secondary school teachers.

According to the writ petition, both teachers were granted graduate-level pay scales under valid orders—Khan in 2009 and Koramkar in 2007—based on a government notification dated July 9, 1987. This notification permitted untrained graduate teachers to fill vacant posts in secondary schools and receive appropriate pay. Once they completed their B.Ed degrees, they were further upgraded to trained graduate pay scales.

The High Court had already ruled in their favor, declaring their pay scales valid from July 1, 1992 (Khan) and August 12, 1993 (Koramkar), and had struck down the NMC’s recovery orders. It had also directed the civic body to issue proper compliance orders within eight weeks. The failure to do so led to the filing of the contempt petition.

The next hearing is scheduled before April 21, by which the respondents must submit their explanations to the court.

