HC grants anticipatory bail to PI Arvind Bhole in alleged rape case

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to PI Arvind Bhole in the alleged rape case. The court had also directed Bhole to mark his attendance at Gittikhadan Police Station and cooperate with the ongoing probe.

Gittikhadan Police had Bhole for allegedly sexually exploited a widow and duping her of Rs four lakh. The victim, a 45-year-old woman lives in the Gittikhadan area. The woman was first married in 1988 and has a 21-year-old son from her first husband. In 2000, the woman’s husband died in an accident. She and PI Bhole became friends through Facebook in 2019.

At that time, Bhole was working as the Second Police Inspector in Nandanvan Police Station. The two exchanged their phone numbers and used to talk for hours. Bhole had tried to visit the place of the woman but she was avoiding him. Bhole then emotionally blackmailed her stating his wife is sick and he wanted to marry her. Bhole married the woman on November 8, 2020, at a temple in Kaudanyapur, District – Amravati. A few days later, Bhole took a flat on rent at Friends Colony. While living with the woman, PI Bhole captured her obscene pictures.

He took Rs one lakh from the woman for the treatment of his wife. He also grabbed gold ornaments of the woman worth Rs three lakh. He was eying a farm of the woman. He used to ask her to register the farm in his name. When the woman refused, he started harassing her and also physically tortured her after consuming liquor. On February 18, Bhole left the woman alone at the flat and blocked her mobile number. On realizing being cheated, the woman approached Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and narrated the incident.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the CP directed Gittikhadan police to register an FIR against PI Bhole. A case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the officer. CP Amitesh Kumar then suspended PI Bhole.



