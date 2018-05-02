HC grants ad-interim anticipatory bail to Ajni PSI Temgire

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Monday granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to tainted PSI Sanjay Temgire.

PSI Temgire was booked under Section 354, 354(D) of the IPC read with Sections 3(1)(W)(II), 3(2)(V)(a), 3(2)(VII) of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case registered against him at Ajni Police Station on June 15,2019.

PSI Temgire was attached to Ajni Police Station and he was Investigating Officer of a murder case registered at Ajni. It is alleged that during the course of investigation of said murder case, Temgire contacted a molestation victim on calls and sent messages at odd hours. The PSI allegedly also sent her movie ticket on Whatsapp.Subsequent to this act of Temgire, the victim lodged a complaint against him with Deputy Commissioner of Police. On the directives of the DCP, a case was registered against Temgire.

Temgire had earlier moved the Sessions Court, Nagpur but it had rejected his anticipatory bail application.

Adv Sameer Sonwane represented PSI Temgire.