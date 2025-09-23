HC Gives NMC Three Weeks to Respond in Cement Road Controversy

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) a final three-week deadline to file an affidavit in connection with the city’s ongoing cement concrete road project.

The directive came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social organisation Jan Manch, which has raised concerns over the height of newly constructed roads. According to the petition, the elevated roads are causing rainwater to flow into older houses located at lower levels, creating severe problems for residents.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil Pansare and Justice Mahendra Nerlikar observed that halting the ongoing road construction would not be possible. However, the court directed NMC to submit a detailed affidavit addressing the allegations raised in the PIL.

The court also instructed the petitioner to submit a report on whether reducing the height of the roads could resolve the issue.

Earlier, the High Court had expressed strong displeasure over multiple government bodies failing to file their replies. Notices had been issued to senior officials of the Union Road Transport and Highways Department, NHAI, State PWD, MSIDC, NIT, Maha Metro, and NMRDA, among others. Despite repeated directions, several had not complied.

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench reiterated its order and directed strict compliance within three weeks. The matter will be heard again once the affidavits and the petitioner’s report are submitted.