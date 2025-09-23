10 Police Squads to Monitor Garba, Dandiya Events in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bid to maintain law and order during the upcoming Navratri festival, Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has announced the formation of 10 special squads to keep a close watch on Garba and Dandiya venues across the city.

The squads, which will include women police officers, will conduct both undercover and uniformed checks at pandals to curb illegal activities. They will report directly to the Commissioner. Police intelligence has suggested that certain organisers, particularly on the city’s outskirts, may attempt to engage in unlawful practices during the festivities.

Dr. Singal also reviewed security arrangements at key temples, including Koradi Temple, Agyaram Devi Temple, Geeta Mandir, and Bhavani Mata Temple, and instructed senior officers to strengthen safety measures.

For Navratri, more than 2,500 police personnel, 1,300 Home Guards, and a company of the State Reserve Police Force will be deployed to ensure peaceful celebrations. “Our focus is to see that every Garba and Dandiya programme is conducted safely,” the Commissioner said.

So far, police have granted permission to 799 mandals to install Durga idols, with 253 Ghatsthapana setups and 270 Garba/Dandiya events cleared. As per guidelines, events can run from 7 pm to 10 pm, with extended timings till midnight on Ashtami (Sept 30) and Dashami (Oct 2).

Additionally, Ravan Dahan celebrations are set to take place at 69 locations across Nagpur, with the number expected to rise closer to Dussehra.