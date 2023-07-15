HC expresses dissatisfaction with MIDC’s proceedings in writ petitions, imposes costs on responsible officer

Nagpur: During the hearing of two separate writ petitions, Justice Rohit Deo and Justice Mahendra Chandwani at the High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)’s handling of the proceedings. The Court noted delays and a casual approach on behalf of the respondents, including the MIDC Regional Officer in Amravati.

In its order issued on Friday, the High Court stated that it appeared the respondents were intentionally causing delays in the proceedings. As a result, the Court adjourned the hearing of the writ petition filed by M/s Singh Goods Transport Service to July 21, 2023. Additionally, the Court directed the respondents to deposit costs of Rs. 20,000/- with the High Court’s Legal Services Sub Committee in Nagpur. The Court further instructed the MIDC to recover the costs from the officer responsible for the lax conduct of the proceedings.

The Court observed that the petition was originally filed in 2020, and despite a previous order granting a two-week extension to file a reply, the respondents had not submitted their submissions even after nearly a year had passed.

Advocate Kaustubh Deogade represented the petitioner, M/s Singh Goods Transport Service, while Advocate A P Chaware appeared on behalf of the respondents.

Similarly, in another writ petition filed by Vasant Ramchandra Dharkar, the High Court highlighted that the Additional Government Pleader (Addl.GP) had repeatedly sought adjournments, citing reasons such as not receiving instructions from the State Government. In response, the Court granted the State Government one final week until July 21, warning that failure to comply with the Court’s directives would result in a penalty of Rs. 20,000/- to be paid to the petitioner, Vasant Ramchandra Dharkar.

Advocate C M Samarth represented the petitioner in this case, while AGP Nitin Rao and Advocate Abhay Sambre appeared for the respondents. The High Court emphasized the importance of conducting proceedings diligently and urged all parties involved, especially the MIDC, to adhere to the Court’s directions and avoid unnecessary delays.

