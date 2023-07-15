Attempted Attempt to Record Video of Female Doctor Harassing, Disturbing Incident in Residential Quarters

Nagpur: A disturbing incident has taken place in the residential quarters of doctors residing in Nagpur Medical College. Following this incident, there is a renewed concern about the safety of women. The incident has caused a stir in Nagpur.

A resident doctor attempted to secretly record a video of a female doctor while she was harassed. The woman immediately raised an alarm. On Thursday night, the female resident doctor, who is in her second year, was harassed. At that moment, another resident doctor, who was sitting nearby, tried to capture the incident on their mobile phone.

In this manner, the female doctor became aware of the situation and raised an alarm. The incident at the residential quarters of doctors at Nagpur Medical College has come to light. The medical administration has initiated an investigation after receiving the complaint and formed a six-member committee.

After the complaint was filed at the Medical Superintendent’s office, the authorities promptly formed a committee to investigate the matter. No photos or videos related to the concerned doctor have been found as her mobile phone has been seized.

