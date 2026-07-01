HC cracks the whip on NMC, orders Rs 10,000 fine recovered from Dy Commissioner’s salary

Advertisement

Nagpur: Coming down heavily on the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for repeatedly ignoring court directions, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered that Rs 10,000 be recovered directly from the salary of the concerned Deputy Commissioner for failing to file a reply within the stipulated time in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning accessible public transport for persons with disabilities.

The order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Rohit Joshi, which expressed displeasure over the civic body’s continued non-compliance despite being granted multiple opportunities.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The PIL, filed by Prakash Narayan Andhare, highlights the lack of barrier-free public infrastructure in Nagpur. It contends that while specially designed buses are available for persons with disabilities, the absence of accessible bus stops, ramps and pedestrian pathways makes it virtually impossible for them to use public transport safely, independently and with dignity.

The issue had earlier come up before a bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Raj Wakode on February 17, 2026, when the NMC was directed to submit a detailed affidavit identifying bus stops and footpaths that it claimed were disability-friendly. The court had also recorded the petitioner’s willingness to conduct a joint site inspection to verify the civic body’s claims.

Advertisement

However, despite repeated adjournments and sufficient time, the Municipal Corporation failed to place its counter-affidavit on record by the hearing held on June 30, prompting the High Court to take a stern view of the lapse.

Holding the delay to be unacceptable, the bench directed that the Rs 10,000 cost be recovered from the salary of the concerned Deputy Commissioner, making it clear that public officials cannot disregard judicial directions without consequences.

At the same time, the court granted the respondents one final opportunity to file their reply on or before July 18, 2026. The petitioners have been permitted to submit a rejoinder, if necessary, by July 28, 2026.

Advocate Sejal Lakhani appeared for the petitioners, while Advocate Jamini Kasat represented the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The case underscores the continuing struggle to ensure barrier-free civic infrastructure and equal access to public transport for persons with disabilities, despite statutory obligations and repeated judicial intervention.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY कार-बाइक भिड़ंत में किशोर की मौत ट्रैप के दौरान रिश्वत नहीं ली, लेकिन मांग की पुष्टि के बाद... नागपुर में क्राइम ब्रांच की छापामार कार्रवाई, दारू पार्टी में चली चाकू की धार, दोस्त ने दोस्त के पेट... प्रतीकात्मक पेपर बिक्री स्टॉल से विरोध

×