HC asks CBI to submit Nimgade report immediately

Nagpur: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to get some important reports necessary for the investigation of the architect Eknath Nimgade murder case from the forensic laboratory.

Taking serious cognisance of this, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the CBI to submit the report immediately.

Nimgade’s son Anupam has filed a petition in the High Court for the speedy investigation of the case and punishment to the accused.

The petition was heard before a division bench of

justice Mahesh Sonak and justice Pushpa Ganediwala. During the hearing, the CBI presented the progress report of the investigation as per

the order of the court order September 9, 2021.