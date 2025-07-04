HC admits petition over ‘illegal’ fee hike by Sandipani School, Nagpur; notices issued

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has admitted a Writ Petition challenging the alleged arbitrary and illegal fee hike imposed by Sandipani School, Hazari Pahad Campus, Nagpur, for the academic year 2024-25. The division bench comprising Justice Nitin W. Sambre and Justice Sachin S. Deshmukh issued notices to the State Government and other respondents last week, seeking their response by July 14, 2025.

The petition, filed by city resident Sundeep R. Badana, highlights how the school allegedly violated provisions of The Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, by introducing a 26% hike in fees for Standard IV, far exceeding the legally permitted cap of 15%.

The petitioner has named the State of Maharashtra (School Education Department), the Deputy Director of Education (Nagpur Division), the Education Officer (Primary), Zilla Parishad Nagpur, Sandipani Shikshan Sanstha, and The Principal of Sandipani School as respondents.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

‘Slab/slot system’ under scanner

At the core of the dispute is the school’s introduction of a so-called ‘slab/slot system’, under which different fee structures are applied based on arbitrary classifications of classes. The petitioner has argued that this system is nothing but a colourable device used by the school to circumvent the statutory 15% fee hike limit, amounting to profiteering and commercialization of education, which the Fee Regulation Act explicitly prohibits.

An inquiry conducted by the Deputy Education Officer, Zilla Parishad Nagpur, in July 2024, reportedly confirmed that the slab system introduced by the school was “not proper” and not in line with CBSE norms.

Despite formal representations by the petitioner and a group of parents to the education authorities as early as May 30, 2024, no decisive action was taken by the State Government or the education department, the petitioner claimed, forcing him to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Authorities failed to act for over a year

The petition details how multiple hearings were conducted by the Education Officer, and the school even admitted to charging fees slab-wise during its reply in December 2024. However, the petitioner contended that such classifications have no legal or regulatory backing under CBSE guidelines or the Fee Regulation Act.

Adding to the contention, a Right to Information (RTI) reply from CBSE confirmed that primary teacher qualifications and student-teacher ratios are uniform across classes, undermining the school’s justification for varying fees.

Frustrated by over a year’s delay and alleged inaction from authorities, the petitioner moved the High Court seeking to:

Quash the arbitrary fee hike and the ‘slab/slot system’

Direct the authorities to ensure strict compliance with the Fee Regulation Act

Prevent commercialization of education by private schools

Next hearing on July 14

During the preliminary hearing, Hrishikesh Marathe, Assistant Government Pleader, accepted notice on behalf of the State and Deputy Director of Education. The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on July 14, 2025, after respondents file their replies.

The case has once again brought to the fore growing concerns among parents regarding alleged unchecked fee hikes by private schools in Nagpur and the perceived apathy of regulatory authorities in curbing such practices.