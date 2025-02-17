Hazardous dust, traffic chaos plague incomplete Pratap Nagar cement road in Nagpur

Nagpur: Clouds of dust and a surge in accidents have turned the newly constructed Pratap Nagar Cement Road (stretching from Pratap Nagar to Somalwar HS Khamla Road) into a nightmare for residents and commuters. The incomplete roadwork and haphazard construction have made daily travel an ordeal, particularly for citizens of Ranapratap Nagar, Telecom Nagar, Ramkrishna Nagar, Ashok Colony, and Trisharan Nagar– all within the South-West Nagpur constituency of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Incomplete roadwork leading to severe inconvenience

One side of the cement road (from Baba Saoji to Dutta Medical) has been completed, forcing traffic from both directions onto a single lane. Meanwhile, the slow-paced installation of interlocking blocks on the footpath has left heaps of stone dust and construction material scattered across the road. The continuous movement of vehicles kicks up dust, posing serious health hazards for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

By evening, the dust creates a fog-like situation, drastically reducing visibility. The same scenario exists from Shyam Nagar to Chandankhede Floor Mill, where the cement road is operational but plagued by hazardous dust. Shockingly, many citizens have resorted to wearing masks while commuting or walking along this stretch.

Traffic bottlenecks and frequent accidents

The worst bottleneck exists near Union Bank of India Square, where construction vehicles and material have choked the road, causing frequent accidents. Nearby shop owners, who are forced to wear masks while running their businesses, say that accidents occur regularly, often requiring immediate medical assistance.

Adding to the woes, the construction of multiple high-rise buildings along the cement road has further aggravated the issue. Construction materials and heavy vehicles, including trucks and bulldozers, add to the congestion and chaos. Shockingly, there are no apparent regulations in place for these construction sites or the ongoing cement road work.



Dangerous open chambers and negligence

To make matters worse, the contractor KCC has reopened already constructed portions of the cement road to accommodate underground chambers, leaving them uncovered. These open chambers pose an extreme accident risk, especially during the evening and night. One such hazardous spot exists right at the entrance of Telecom Nagar, where barricades are positioned directly in the middle of the road.

Additionally, an under-construction building has occupied both sides of the footpath, further escalating the risk of accidents. Shockingly, neither NMC nor KCC have taken any steps to mitigate these dangers, leaving citizens in distress.

Citizens demand immediate action

Frustrated citizens are urging the cement road contractor KCC to:

• Clear all stone dust and construction material from the road immediately.

• Regularly sprinkle water to reduce dust pollution, particularly on trees covered with cement dust.

• Ensure the prompt completion of the remaining cement road work near Somalwar High School.

Residents, especially senior citizens and two-wheeler riders, demand urgent intervention to restore safety and normalcy on this vital road. If immediate steps are not taken, the situation is bound to worsen, leading to even more severe consequences for commuters and businesses alike.