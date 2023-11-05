Has Ramdaspeth Nagrik Mandal organised private function at Lendra Playground without NMC permission?

Nagpur: A private function was organized in Ramdaspeth’s Lendra Playground by Ramdaspeth Nagrik Mandal, allegedly taking money as entry fees, without obtaining any permission from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) here, on Saturday night.

Locals who faced problems due to the event questioned the administration, asking how such people could be permitted to organize this function on an NMC playground. The NMC authorities should answer why no action was taken against the organisers, they asked.

When Nagpur Today contacted Prakash Warade, Assistant Commissioner of NMC, Dharampeth Zone on this matter, he said that, prima facie, we have not come across any application regarding the hosting of any event at Lendra Playground on Saturday.

“At the moment, I can’t confirm whether the organizers had obtained any permission from NMC. I need to check the details in the office. If the event was carried out without any valid permission, the NDS team will issue a challan to the concerned party,” he said.

