Gadkari and Fadnavis Announce Ambitious Plans to Prevent Nagpur Flood Disasters

Nagpur: From midnight to early morning on September 22, Nagpur City experienced a four-hour downpour of catastrophic proportions, leading to widespread flooding and waterlogged streets. In light of this situation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media on Saturday (October 4) to discuss their strategies to mitigate the crisis. Gadkari emphasized the need to address the issues surrounding Ambazari Lake, stating that the impending disaster is the result of negligence, and it is crucial to take immediate action.

Ambazari Lake, a vital location within the city, experienced an overflow, causing widespread damage across Nagpur. Gadkari stressed that Ambazari Lake is not an isolated problem; it is a shared responsibility, and everyone must contribute to its upkeep. Neglecting the lake’s maintenance has dire consequences, and Gadkari urged that it’s high time someone takes charge of the situation.

The city’s infrastructure, built under the leadership of Gadkari and Fadnavis, has faced opposition from critics. The city must not witness such a disaster again, and to that end, both Gadkari and Fadnavis joined forces. During their press conference, they unveiled their plans to address and prevent similar situations in the future.

Nagpur experienced approximately 112 millimeters of rainfall in the month of September, leading to the overflowing of Nag River, Pili River, and Pohara River. As a result, numerous neighborhoods were inundated, and significant damage occurred. The authorities are determined to prevent such incidents from happening again. They have issued directives to the local administration, municipal corporation, and relevant departments to take immediate steps.

Ambazari Lake, which was constructed during the Bhonsle era, is over a century old. It is set to undergo concrete jacketing as a preventive measure. An RC retaining wall will be constructed on the lake’s periphery, with a priority to allocate 21.07 billion rupees for the project, approved by the Water Resources Department. The lake’s cross-section will also be strengthened, and an estimated 11.25 billion rupees will be spent on the “Toe Drain” project. Furthermore, hydraulic calculations are vital to ensure proper water management.

Nagpur’s rejuvenation project will include significant work on Nag River, leading to the development of a “skating rink” for flood control. This project will make use of the parking space near Panchsheel Cinema. The authorities have clarified that these measures are crucial in reducing the risk of flooding and preventing future disasters.

The extensive repair and modification work will cover Ambazari Overflow Point to Panchsheel Talkies, spanning a total length of 4.80 kilometers. 2.37 kilometers on both sides will see the installation of protective walls. A budget of 234.21 billion rupees has been proposed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and will be submitted to the state government for approval.

The current state of Nag River is critical, and it is essential to address the situation immediately. The project to increase the river’s carrying capacity will include raising the riverbed by 1 to 2 meters over the entire stretch from Ambazari Overflow Point to Panchsheel Cinema. To address potential waterlogging issues, hydraulic calculations and modifications are crucial. Nagpur’s improvement project will also feature a “skating rink” near Nag River for flood control. A proposal of 848.72 billion rupees has been submitted to the state government by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

In addition to these measures, a comprehensive plan to consolidate all rivers and drains within Nagpur is under consideration as part of the disaster mitigation measures. This plan will also involve constructing retaining walls, pools, and other infrastructure, with an estimated budget of 84.87 billion rupees, submitted to the state government through the district authorities. Gadkari and Fadnavis have underlined the urgency of these initiatives to avert future disasters and to protect Nagpur from similar crises.

