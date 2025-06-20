Has Rain God forgotten Nagpur? Cloudy skies, but no rainfall for last 3 days!

Despite an unusually wet May, with unseasonal and intermittent showers throughout the month, the monsoon seems to have gone missing just when it was needed the most

Nagpur: Even though the monsoon officially arrived in Nagpur three days ago, the much-awaited rains have remained elusive. The persistent absence of showers has left both citizens and farmers worried, raising questions like — Has the Rain God forgotten Nagpur address?

Despite an unusually wet May, with unseasonal and intermittent showers throughout the month, the monsoon seems to have gone missing just when it was needed the most. Over the past few days, heavy cloud formations have frequently covered the skies, giving hope to the residents. However, not a single drop of rain has touched the ground in most parts of the city.

Clouds without rain, rising temperatures

On Thursday, after a hot and humid day, dark clouds gathered over Nagpur in the evening, creating an atmosphere ripe for rainfall. But within moments, the clouds disappeared without delivering any rain, adding to the frustration of citizens already suffering from the intense heat and humidity.

This recurring pattern of cloud build-up with no rainfall for the last three days has increased anxiety among farmers — especially Baliraja, the symbolic name for the hardworking farmer — who are eagerly waiting to begin sowing operations. The delay in rains is disrupting the agricultural schedule and creating uncertainty about the upcoming Kharif season.

Light drizzle, false hopes

A light drizzle was reported in some parts of Nagpur during the early hours of Thursday, briefly raising hopes of a full-fledged monsoon spell during the day. However, those hopes were once again dashed as the weather remained dry and oppressive throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur and the entire Vidarbha region starting Friday, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next four days. This advisory has brought a glimmer of hope to both the farming community and residents.

Key highlights:

• No significant rainfall in Nagpur despite the monsoon officially arriving three days ago.

• Frequent cloud cover, but rain continues to dodge the city.

• Heat and humidity adding to the discomfort of residents.

• Farming activities delayed, increasing anxiety among farmers.

• Light morning drizzle offered temporary hope on Thursday.

• IMD Yellow Alert issued for Vidarbha from Friday, predicting rain over four days.

• Citizens and farmers eagerly wait for the forecast to materialize.

With rain remaining just out of reach and temperatures continuing to soar, all eyes are now on the skies — hoping that the monsoon will finally make a grand and much-needed arrival.