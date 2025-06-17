Has Adani Foundation Taken Over Key Medical Colleges in and Around Nagpur?

Advertisement



Nagpur: According to reliable sources, the Adani Foundation has finalized a significant deal with the management of a prominent Nagpur-based educational trust that owns and operates multiple medical colleges, engineering institutes, and schools across the Vidarbha region.

This deal reportedly covers the medical colleges located in Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara, which are known for their long-standing presence in the region’s medical education and healthcare landscape.

As part of the agreement, the Adani Foundation — the CSR arm of the Adani Group — has initiated the physical takeover process, with teams already on-site managing administrative transitions and operational control. Sources confirm that the groundwork for this transition has been in place for several weeks.

The educational trust involved in this handover is associated with a well-known political family from Nagpur, whose current generation includes a sitting MLA affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Adani Foundation is already active across India through its initiatives in rural health, school development, community outreach, and skill-building programs. This reported expansion into higher medical education suggests a strategic move into mainstream healthcare infrastructure in central India.

As of now, no official statement has been released by either the Adani Foundation or the trust involved. However, activities on the ground point toward a formal transition already underway.

