Harrowing: Covid-19 patients found lying on floor in GMCH Nagpur

Nagpur: Heart-wrenching scenes have emerged from Trauma Centre at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) showing some Covid-19 patients sprawled out over the floor. While the incident reflects the frightening reality of crises of beds in the Second Capital of the State, it has also brought the high-claims of facilities provided at government-run Covid care centres to fore.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier an image of two Covid patients crammed into single beds had gone viral from GMCH. In those visuals many beds were seen accommodating two patients instead of one, often lying feet to face, in a packed ward.





