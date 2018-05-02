Harish Adyalkar passed away

Nagpur: Harish Adyalkar, a thinker, scholar and labor leader of Ram Manohar Lohia and Mahatma Gandhi, passed away due to Corona on Thursday. He was 83 years old. His demise is being mourned.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment after not feeling well for a week. He was tested positive for corona. He was admitted to the intensive care unit as he was having difficulty breathing. He was taken out of the intensive care unit on Wednesday due to improvement in his condition. However, his health deteriorated again on Thursday. He died in the evening.

He was deeply influenced by the views of senior socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Lohia had held a meeting at Golibar Chowk. At the age of sixteen, Adyalkar had gone to this meeting out of curiosity. Hearing his thoughts, Adyalkar’s life took a turn. Since then, he has carried Lohia’s thoughts. He did not give up his thinking until the last breath of his life. He had established the Lohia Study Center. He sowed socialist ideas through ‘Aam Jan Sandesh Patrika’. Along with Lohia, he was influenced by the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi.