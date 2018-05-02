Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops

Nagpur: A hardcore goon planning to commit a serious crime was nabbed after a chase by Shanti Nagar police on Wednesday.

A patrolling team spotted the goon Arvind Ashok Dhansure (28), resident of Plot No. 577, Kushi Nagar, Jaripatka, loitering suspiciously near Patel Control Shop around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. When cops called him, Arvind started fleeing but was chased and caught. Cops frisked him and found a sharp-edged knife from his possession. The criminal was planning to commit a serious crime before he was arrested. The arrested criminal faced several offences such as burglaries, looting, physical assaults, possessing firearms, dacoities etc registered at various police stations in the city.

As the goon violated Section 37(1)(3) of Maharashtra Police Act, he was booked under Section 4/25 of Arms Act read with Section 135 of read with Maharashtra Police Act and arrested.



