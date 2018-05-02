Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 8th, 2021

    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops

    Nagpur: A hardcore goon planning to commit a serious crime was nabbed after a chase by Shanti Nagar police on Wednesday.

    A patrolling team spotted the goon Arvind Ashok Dhansure (28), resident of Plot No. 577, Kushi Nagar, Jaripatka, loitering suspiciously near Patel Control Shop around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. When cops called him, Arvind started fleeing but was chased and caught. Cops frisked him and found a sharp-edged knife from his possession. The criminal was planning to commit a serious crime before he was arrested. The arrested criminal faced several offences such as burglaries, looting, physical assaults, possessing firearms, dacoities etc registered at various police stations in the city.

    As the goon violated Section 37(1)(3) of Maharashtra Police Act, he was booked under Section 4/25 of Arms Act read with Section 135 of read with Maharashtra Police Act and arrested.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Traders Protest: Sitabuldi Merchant Association stages ‘Thali Bajao Sarkar Jagao Andolan’ in Nagpur
    Traders Protest: Sitabuldi Merchant Association stages ‘Thali Bajao Sarkar Jagao Andolan’ in Nagpur
    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops
    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops
    Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Waze’s charges against Parab
    Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Waze’s charges against Parab
    Why are we getting step motherly treatment in Nagpur?
    Why are we getting step motherly treatment in Nagpur?
    शहराच्या ८४ शासकीय केन्द्रांमध्ये आता लसीकरणाची व्यवस्था
    शहराच्या ८४ शासकीय केन्द्रांमध्ये आता लसीकरणाची व्यवस्था
    जनसेवेकरीता भाजयुमोला पोलीस आयुक्तांचा मदतीचा हात.
    जनसेवेकरीता भाजयुमोला पोलीस आयुक्तांचा मदतीचा हात.
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more
    HC orders setting up of panel to monitor COVID-19 situation in Nagpur
    HC orders setting up of panel to monitor COVID-19 situation in Nagpur
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145