Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Nagpur: Jai Bholenath, Har Har Mahadeo chants reverberated as hundreds and thousands of devotees on Friday thronged temples of Lord Shiva across the city to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Apart from temples, heavy rush of devotees was also witnessed at Mokshadham and other crematoriums where giant idols of Lord Shiva are installed.

Maha Shivratri, which literally translates to ‘the greatest night of Shiva’ is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals in the country.

It celebrates the grand marriage of the Lord of Destruction — Shiva — with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, Parvati, who is also known as Shakti. According to Hindu mythology, on the night of the marriage, Lord Shiva had a very diverse group of acquaintances including Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons escorting him to the house of the Goddess. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond — Maha Shivratri — is celebrated with religious fervour.

Hundreds of devotees worshipped the 51-foot tall idol of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri at Nandanvan on Friday.