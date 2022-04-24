Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas sent to 14-day remand

Advertisement

Amravati MP Naveneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by Bandra Magistrate’s Court.

Their bail application has been kept for hearing on April 29. Mumbai Police has been asked to file their reply on the bail plea on April 27.

Earlier, Mumbai police took the Rana couple to the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Bandra over Hanuman Chalisa row.

The police had on Saturday evening arrested the Ranas for allegedly ‘creating enmity between different groups’, after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

