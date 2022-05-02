Published On : Mon, May 2nd, 2022
Haji Ali Dargah timings for visitors rescheduled due to high tide forecast

The timings for visitors at the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast in Mumbai have been rescheduled on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday and next two days in the wake of a forecast of high tide, a police official said on Monday.

The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, an official from Tardeo police station said, adding that the dargah authorities have been informed about it.

The decision has been taken for the safety of devotees.

Heavy police security will be deployed outside the shrine’s entry gate over the next three days, he said

