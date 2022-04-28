Gym trainer rapes tenant girl in Ambazari, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ambazari police have booked a gym trainer on the charges of raping a teenage girl residing at his house as tenant. The accused has reportedly been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Prateek Prabhakar Gajbhiye (23). He is a gym trainer by profession.

According to police, the victim girl (19), a Class 12 student, stays with her mother. Both the mother-daughter duo are tenants of Gajbhiye. On Tuesday, she was alone at her house. The girl demanded a mobile phone charger from Prateek around 12 noon. The accused, on the pretext of giving the charger, came to the girl’s house and shut the door from inside. The accused raped her forcibly and also threatened to harm her if she opened her mouth about the incident.

Ambazari PSI Satish Gulbe, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Prateek Gajbhiye under Sections 376, 506 of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

