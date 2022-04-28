Charges for PUC tests hiked in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The charges for Pollution Under Control (PUC) tests have been increased in Nagpur. The charge for the test for two-wheelers has gone up by 30%, and by 28% for four-wheelers.

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department of Maharashtra, the PUC charges have been increased. Officials said the centres authorised to issue PUC certificates had for long been demanding revision in PUC charges.

The notification said the PUC-testing charge for two-wheelers was Rs 35. Now, it has been increased to Rs 50. Similarly, the fees for three-wheelers (petrol driven) was revised to Rs 100 from Rs 70. Some mobile PUC centres in the city had been charging Rs 40 for two-wheelers and Rs 80 for four-wheelers even before the increased charges came into effect, said some motorists.

Similarly, the PUC charges for four-wheelers (petrol, CNG, LPG) too have been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 125. The new rates for other diesel-run vehicles have been raised to Rs 150 from Rs 110.

Though the Transport Commissioner has issued the notification, there are very few owners who procure PUCs. Most of the vehicles ply without mandatory PUC certificates, while the enforcement agency hardly carry any drive to check the violators. RTOs also have no machinery to check whether PUC certificates issued to motorists by authorised PUC centres are accurate or not.

