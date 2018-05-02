Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Aug 19th, 2020

    Gym owners led by Mayor Sandip Joshi hit roads to demand reopening

    Nagpur: Gym owners in the city accompanied by Mayor Sandip Joshi on Wednesday performed regular exercise at Samvidhan Square to press for early decision on their demand for permission to re-open their establishments.

    Frustrated at the inordinate delay on part of the State Government in taking a decision about reopening gyms, the owners have decided to launch their agitation in a unique set of style.

    They stated that since the main part in fight against COVID- 19 is a person’s immunity then why the places of exercise that help build immunity, are still kept closed.

    The owners said that the government has permitted liquor shops, hair salons to reopen but it’s strange that gymnasiums are still under lockdown phase and not included in the unlock process.

    The main grouse of gym owners is that when lockdown was started, gyms were the first to be closed by administration. Now under phases of ‘Mission Begin Again’ while all other businesses have started, gyms still remain locked.

