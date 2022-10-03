Guru Gaur Gopal Das teaches Nagpurians keys to happiness

Advertisement

Nagpur: On a pleasant Sunday evening, Nagpurians gathered in large numbers to learn the five ‘keys to happiness’ by Guru Gaur Gopal Das.

The mega event was held at Chitnavis centre by Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258. The talk show named ‘Choose to be happy’ by Gaur Gopal Das was all about how one has to keep themselves happy and how the ‘remote of happiness’ of one is in their hands itself.

