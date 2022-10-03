Guru Gaur Gopal Das teaches Nagpurians keys to happiness

Nagpur: On a pleasant Sunday evening, Nagpurians gathered in large numbers to learn the five ‘keys to happiness’ by Guru Gaur Gopal Das.
The mega event was held at Chitnavis centre by Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258. The talk show named ‘Choose to be happy’ by Gaur Gopal Das was all about how one has to keep themselves happy and how the ‘remote of happiness’ of one is in their hands itself.
From ‘Kesariya’ to ‘Channa Mereya’ really quick, Das taught how life can be expressed through different songs at various stages of life. The event was attended by all age groups—from teenagers to 60-year-olds.
The charity talk show’s proceedings will be going to the underprivileged schools for their development. This was the very first time Das interacted with Nagpurians and mentioned how he was excited to eat the city’s famous ‘saoji’.