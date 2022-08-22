Gujarat is sitting on a drug volcano, worth thousands of crores seized so far

Advertisement

The Gujarat is a new hub of drug manufacturing units and imports and the security agencies have so far recovered drugs worth several thousand crores and surely it is sitting on a volcano which can explode any time and destroy the young generation. All the private ports including Adani ports were searched and raids conducted to seize the slow poison in the past.

The Country;s top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah come from Gujarat and therefore it was expected they should immediately initiate sufficient steps to curb the menace, Once Punjab was known for drug problem and neighbouring countries were blamed for pushing the drugs across the border areas in Punjab.

The case is identical as these infiltrators and drug lords are using land route and sea route to deliver drugs in Gujarat. Some manufacturing units in Gujarat have been raided but there needs to be some concrete steps and involvement of all our security agencies including Para Military forces to check the inflow of drugs in Gujarat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has rightly posed a question to Modi and other leaders over their insensitivity towards the most dangerous attraction to youths, spoiling their life.

Gandhi attacked the central leadership after the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore.” ‘Ease of doing drug business’ in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel,” the former Congress chief questioned.

Posing a series of questions, he asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again. “Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab ‘Narcos’ running drug cartels in Gujarat?” Gandhi said. “Narcos” is the title of a Netflix series on drug cartels in Colombia.

No one is above law and therefore, the Government, both Central and State should invoke stringent punishment for the manufacturers, supplies and consumers and drug cartels.

…Joseph Rao

