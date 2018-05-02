Guest Lecture on “CNC Machining” held at Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology

A guest lecture was organised for the students of Mechanical Engineering Department of GWCET, Nagpur on Friday (17/01/2020).

The guest speaker was Mr. Manoj Pandav & Mr. Rohan Gedam (CAD Engineer, IIPDM Nagpur). The guests have delivered the lecture on “CNC Machining”. The lecture consists of Product Design & Development by using CAD/CAM/CNC and Automation trends in Industries. Initially the guests were welcomed by Dr. S. A. Chavan (Principal, GWCET Nagpur) and Prof. V. S. Nikam (HOD, Mechanical).

The comparing of program was done by Ms. Anushree Bhoyar (President, Mech-Trix) and vote of thanks was given by Ms. Shubhangi Murekar (Treasurer, Mech-Trix). All Mechanical Engineering teaching staff, Prof. V. S. Nikam (HOD), Prof. M. S. Motghare, Prof. R. M. Dahekar (Forum In-charge, Mech-Trix), Prof. D. K. Parve, Prof. NavneetSingh, Prof. R. S. Bisane, Prof. Junaid Khan & all non-teaching staff were present for the lecture. Dr. H. S. Sonare (Director, WGI Nagpur), Dr. S. A. Chavan and Adv. Abhijeetji Wanjari (Secretary, Amar Seva Mandal, Nagpur) has appreciated the effort taken by the department