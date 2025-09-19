Guardian Minister Bawankule Secures ‘B’ Category Status for Five Major Pilgrimage Sites in Nagpur District

Nagpur: In a significant move to boost religious tourism, the Maharashtra government has granted ‘B’ category status to five prominent pilgrimage sites in Nagpur district. Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the decision will strengthen social, cultural, and economic development in the region.

The pilgrimage sites that received the upgraded status are:

Shri Hanuman Temple (Khadgaon)

Shri Bhavani Temple (Vadoda, Kamptee taluka)

Shri Mukteshwar Devasthan (Bhugaon, Kamptee taluka)

Shri Shakti Mata Bhavani Temple (Devmundhari, Mouda taluka)

Shri Balyachi Pahadi (Niharwani, Mouda taluka)

With this classification, these religious centers will now receive government funding for roads, lighting, drinking water, parking, and accommodation facilities. The enhanced infrastructure is expected to attract more devotees, expand tourism, and create new employment opportunities for locals.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Bawankule said, “This decision will not only strengthen the faith of devotees but also place Nagpur district prominently on the map of religious tourism.”