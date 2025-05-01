Guardian Minister Bawankule Hoists Flag at Kasturchand Park on Maharashtra Day

Advertisement



Nagpur: A grand official ceremony was held at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur today to commemorate the formation of Maharashtra state. The event began with Guardian Minister of Nagpur District, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, hoisting the national flag.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from various government departments, police personnel, and a large number of citizens. Following the flag hoisting, a disciplined salute was given to the national flag by the police, and a captivating parade was presented, igniting a strong sense of patriotism among the attendees. The event concluded with the national anthem.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the program, several employees who demonstrated outstanding service and dedication were honored. They were presented with commendation certificates and mementos in recognition of their work.

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the formation of the state. In 1960, Maharashtra and Gujarat were established as separate states based on linguistic lines, with Nagpur designated as the second capital of Maharashtra.

Advertisement