GST notices should be resolved leniently: NVCC

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce has represented to the Additional Commissioner of State GST Shri Ananth Rakh to resolve the GST cases leniently. The State GST department has issued notices to tax payers for scrutiny of returns for the period 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-20 on multiple ground like mismatch of GSTR 3B with GST R 1, ITC as per books Vs GST R2A, late payment of tax, excess availment of input tax credit etc.

The chamber has requested that since the law is new, many taxpayers have made mistake in filing returns and other compliances and thus department should take a lenient view and ignore the mathematical differences as there were many changes in the law in the initial years which made it complex for implementation.

Many times, it is seen that the submission by the taxpayers are not taken into consideration before finalising the order and thus it will result into more appeal cases. The chamber also welcomed the new amnesty scheme for the earlier tax laws like MVAT, CST, PT etc and have promised to spread it amongst its members and taxpayers.

Advertisement

The chamber has also requested on various other issues of GST like setting up of GST Tribunal, lowering interest rate on delay payment of GST, streamlining the process for department GST Audit etc. Prominently present were Shri Ashwin Mehadia, President, Shri CA. Ritesh Mehta, Executive member and Indirect tax committee chairman, Shri Sachin Puniyani, Shri Goldy Tuli, Shri Shabbir bhai and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement