CMRS begins inspection of Sitabuldi-Automotive Square route of Nagpur Metro

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) started a three-day inspection visit of Northern corridor Sitabuldi-Automotive Square from Wednesday.

Janak Kumar Garg, CMRS, accompanied by his team of officials inspected the Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square Metro Station under Reach-II of Maha Metro Nagpur, on Wednesday. The CMRS also inspected Gaddigodam Square, Nari Road and Automotive Square Metro Stations on the route.

During the inspection, Director (Project) Mahesh Kumar, Director (Rolling Stock and Systems) Sunil Mathur, Chief Project Manager (Reach-II) Prakash Mudliar, Executive Director (Operations) Uday Borwanker, General Manager Sudhakar Urade, Narendra Upadhyay and other officials of Maha Metro Nagpur also were present.

The Metro Rail Safety Commissioner inspected elevators, escalators, fire-fighting equipment, arrival and departure arrangements on both sides of the station, ground level, concourse level and platforms as well as various amenities required for commuters at metro stations. He also reviewed the facilities available for senior citizens, women and disabled passengers.

Later, the CMRS inspected the 4-level steel girder at Gaddigodam (Gurudwara) which is considered to be technically very difficult and challenging. Maha Metro has installed a steel girder weighing 800 tonnes on the railway tracks and for the first time in the country 1,650 tonne capacity has been constructed in urban areas.

