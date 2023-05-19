GST Department raids on Moonlight Studio, Sitabuldi in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department carried out a raid at Moonlight Studio, situated in the Sitabuldi area here, on Saturday.

The raid involved a significant number of personnel from the GST Department, with over 50 officials participating in the operation.

Moonlight Studio, a famous establishment in the region, is recognized for its extensive collection of cameras and lenses, catering to a diverse range of photography enthusiasts.

The studio has gained a reputation for providing customers with a wide variety of options when it comes to high-quality photography equipment.

The objective of the GST Department’s raid was not explicitly mentioned, at the given time. However, such operations typically aim to investigate potential irregularities or violations related to taxation and compliance.

The presence of a considerable number of GST personnel suggests that the authorities were conducting a thorough examination of Moonlight Studio’s business operations, financial records, and compliance with GST regulations.

