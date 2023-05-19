Blast at welding shop kills one, injures three in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Kapail Nagar on Friday after a blast occurred at a welding shop, resulting in the death of one worker and injuries to three others, according to the police.

Police sources revealed that the blast took place while some workers were engaged in repairing a diesel tank. Four individuals were injured in the incident and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one of the workers succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining three are currently in critical condition and under close monitoring, as stated by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations.

