Growth oriented and futuristic budget-CA Akshay Gulhane

It may seem that budget 2022 has nothing to offer for common man but indirectly it has lot in store for every sector

Main focus of this budget is on

Infrastructure, Agriculture, Education, Health

Digitization of post offices ensures reactivating a wide network of post offices and connecting them with the economy.

Promoting digital economy and fintech denotes technology enabled development which will keep India in pace with other major economies.

Trust based governance is ensured by Allowing taxpayers to file updated returns within 2 years from end of assessment year for correction this will reduce the litigation and procedural delays.

Moving towards taxing crypto currency signifies regulations to be set up soon for crypto currencies.

Introduction of digital rupee by the RBI is welcoming step for safeguarding the public interest.

State government employees to rejoice due to enhanced deduction under NPS at par with central Government employees.

Tax relief to persons with disability empowers them. Reducing AMT on cooperative societies will support housing development targets by the government.

National bank to be setup for financing infrastructure and development

Expected to extend the mandatory completion period of 5 years for affordable housing developers under section 80IBA due to COVID.